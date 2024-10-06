An early update for USD/JPY, which caught another substantial bid after the blockbuster US jobs report on Froday:

I had an outlook from Standard Chartered to post, analysts there were looking for 149 ... and here we are.

had expected a range of 140 - 149 for the coming month

For the 6 - 12 month horizon ahead Stan Chart forecast a fall for USD/JPY to below 135. Analysts cite rate differentials as the driver. I can't really see these as driving USD/JPY lower, US rates will remain well, well above Japanese rates over that time horizon (yeah, I know, famous last words but I have a high degree of confidence in saying this ... it seems obvious).

USD/JPY update, backing off from 149 now: