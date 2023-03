The USD is weaker across the board, indicated earlier the session in the wee hours here:

Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 13 March 2023

USD/JPY is extending its down shift, rapidly under 134.00:

its still very early in Asia, just going on to

7am in Tokyo

6am in Singapore and Hong Kong

Yes its 11 am in New Zealand and 9 am in Sydney so markets are active, but no one cares much about New Zealand and Australia ;-)

Globex opens in Chicago at 2200 GMT )6pm US Eastern time)