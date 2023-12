The monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan is approaching a turning point, with the FOMC and Federal Reserve Chair Powell signalling lower rates ahead and Bank of Japan Governor Ueda discussing his pivot, to tighter policy, coming up in the months ahead.

The Bank of Japan meets next week (December 18 and 19) but no change is expected, however as soon as January is some chatter about the place:

USD/JPY is down 300 points since just prior to the FOMC on Wednesday: