About the only thing I've seen out of Japan is reports of BOJ Gov. Kuroda's trip to the Diet.

I suspect if he says anything it'll be dovish. Thats a joke. If he speaks of course it will be dovish! He isn't going to pivot from yesterday:

I've not seen a fresh catalyst for the move. More buyers than sellers (abuse in the comments please folks) will have to do.

usdyen 29 March 2023 chart