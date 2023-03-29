About the only thing I've seen out of Japan is reports of BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with Read this Term Gov. Kuroda's trip to the Diet.

I suspect if he says anything it'll be dovish. Thats a joke. If he speaks of course it will be dovish! He isn't going to pivot from yesterday:

I've not seen a fresh catalyst for the move. More buyers than sellers (abuse in the comments please folks) will have to do.