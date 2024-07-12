First, a look at what got us here.

Thursday US time:

Asia, Friday morning:

No sooner than I hit publish on that final post the thing made a liar out of me and plunged back to 158.20 and under.

The Bank of Japan have been active. Nikkei reports on a round of 'rate checks' (explanation of this below if you need) in EUR/JPY.

A "rate check". This is when the Bank of Japan contacts FX dealers at banks and asks for a dealing level in USD/JPY (EUR/JPY apparently in this case). Dealers quote the Bank a two-way price, a bid, and an offer. This is a bit of a charade as everyone knows what's going on, the BOJ is intervening by making a threat of intervention. While this is going on dealers will contact other banks and sell USD/JPY (and EUR/JPY in this case) heavily, in effect 'front running' the BOJ. This is what the BOJ wants to happen, it's a form of intervention without buying any yen and selling USD from reserves, EUR in this case. The next step is actual BOJ USD/JPY (EUR/JPY) selling.