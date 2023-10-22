New Zealand markets are closed today but very early FX trade was conducted on screens, as it always is on Mondays.

In VERY early trade there were deals done briefly above 150, the high touch was 150.11. Volume was tiny, the bids hit on the way back down also recorded tiny volume. I warn each and every Monday that "market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there."

As I post its currently circa 149.85. Its 8.15am in Australia and just 6.15 am in Tokyo (5.15am in Singapore and Hong Kong, HK is closed today also).

"How ya left?"