There has been some Fedspeak today and the US told Israel it wants a ceasefire but I haven't seen anything in markets that would justify the latest moves.

The S&P 500 is quickly losing altitude.

SPX 10 mins

At the same time, oil has gotten some strong bids and Brent edged above $90 for the first time, up 55-cents on the day and more than $1 from the lows just a short time ago.

The bond market remains quiet but there is some USD buying creeping into FX, though the moves are small so far.