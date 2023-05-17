DXY daily

I spoke with Dale Pinkert of Forex Analytix earlier today about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, inflation, and market expectations.

We first spoke about the economic and social climate in South Africa because I was there last week and I delved into challenges the country faces, such as the electricity scarcity, high crime rates, corruption, and unemployment. I also highlighted the potential that the young workforce and abundant natural resources represent for the nation.

Then we turned to the US dollar's standing and its potential impact on global markets. I believe that a crack in the dollar could stimulate gold and stock markets, but I don't think it will come until late in the year or early in 2024.

We touched on the Fed's potential priorities - combating inflation or preventing a recession along with Powell's legacy. suggests that a decision causing a severe recession could negatively affect a central banker's legacy. The role of AI in the economy is also discussed, with AI being considered deflationary, potentially moderating inflationary pressures long term. Lastly, the dialogue explores investment strategies amidst these uncertainties. The speaker suggests buying into oil and copper producers, betting on a stronger US dollar, and capitalizing on market panics related to the US debt ceiling.

European Markets: Europe is showing signs of economic strain, pointing out job losses in the UK and soft business sentiment in Germany. They also mention ongoing energy problems, possibly relating to shortages or high prices.

Copper and oil: I'm bullish on copper in the long term, believing its value will be higher by 2025 or 2026. They suggest that while it might be possible to wait for a potential recession to buy at lower prices, they would be inclined to buy more if prices dropped significantly in the near term. They also discuss the oil market, suggesting that the risk-reward ratio is good at current levels, particularly given bearish market positioning.

Cryptocurrency: In South Africa and elsewhere there is a lack of enthusiasm around bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as compared to a few years ago.

The US dollar: I believe the dollar has room to appreciate over the next quarter, due in part to the strength of the US consumer market, which I think will prove more resilient than other global markets, possibly due to higher savings rates and the power of the 30-year fixed mortgage.

I hope you enjoy the video: