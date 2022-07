The euro fell to the lowest since 2003 while the pound and loonie fell to the lows of the year. What kicked off the worries and what's coming next. Yesterday I spoke with BNNBloomberg about trigger for today's round of market volatility and what's coming next. A recession may come but don't think of it like the pandemic recession or the global financial crisis. This is a different set setup with a different playbook.

