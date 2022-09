There have been so many developments in central banking and markets in the past day that I didn't even get a chance to talk about all of them with Dale Pinkert at ForexAnalytix today. The last time I was on this show early in the summer, I predicted we'd see 145 in USD/JPY. We finally got it today only for intervention to hit shortly afterwards. What's next? We talk about that in this video.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW