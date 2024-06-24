Earlier today I had a great chat with Dale Pinkert from Forex Analytix

Highlights:

Early look? What Bitcoin and cyclicals are telling us about the economy.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Why I’m bearish and worried about the long term

AI and Technology: What will be the scale of job losses from AI and how will central banks respond

Commodities and Energy: Potential surprises in the oil market.

Where to park: Why bonds are an interesting spot and what to watch this week

November is coming fast: How the US elections could shake up the markets.

Market sentiment: A few of the spots me and Dale are watching



The interview looks at broader market trends and what I'm thinking about today, including bitcoin’s current movements, the struggle of cyclicals like Caterpillar and steel stocks, and what these signals might mean for the economy. I’ve been getting a bit of a 2008 summer vibe.

Another hot topic is AI and its impact on the markets. If you’re wondering what happens when the AI hype cools off, we’ll discuss potential scenarios, including how the broader market could be affected, including jobs.

For those interested in commodities, we’ll cover the energy sector too. I’ll share my views on oil prices, demand from China and India, and possible supply shocks due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. It's a complex web, but understanding these dynamics can provide great trading opportunities but beware of the 5 million barrels of oil in spare capacity at OPEC+?

I’ll also share my thoughts on bonds and why they might be a compelling investment right now. Sometimes, the best strategy is to wait and watch rather than rush into trades -- there is always another trade.