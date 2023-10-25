I spoke with Dale Pinkert from TradeGateHub today about four spots that provide some level of cover in a market where almost everything is vulnerable.

Other things we talked about:

  • The risks in the Middle East and why I'm watching Iran so closely
  • The end of the era of easy money and why that's just the beginning of toxic politics
  • The outlook for oil, gold and bonds
  • Why stock markets are vulnerable to the Fed
  • The outlook for the Canadian dollar after the BOC
  • What the ECB will do next week

It's always a pleasure speak with Dale.