I spoke with Dale Pinkert from TradeGateHub today about four spots that provide some level of cover in a market where almost everything is vulnerable.

Other things we talked about:

The risks in the Middle East and why I'm watching Iran so closely

The end of the era of easy money and why that's just the beginning of toxic politics

The outlook for oil, gold and bonds

Why stock markets are vulnerable to the Fed

The outlook for the Canadian dollar after the BOC

What the ECB will do next week

It's always a pleasure speak with Dale.