I spoke with Dale Pinkert from TradeGateHub today about four spots that provide some level of cover in a market where almost everything is vulnerable.
Other things we talked about:
- The risks in the Middle East and why I'm watching Iran so closely
- The end of the era of easy money and why that's just the beginning of toxic politics
- The outlook for oil, gold and bonds
- Why stock markets are vulnerable to the Fed
- The outlook for the Canadian dollar after the BOC
- What the ECB will do next week
It's always a pleasure speak with Dale.