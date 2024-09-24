Earlier today, I discussed the latest market moves and economic trends with Dale Pintert at Forex Analytix.
- We dive into today's China's stimulus, its impact on commodities, and what it means for global markets
- I share my thoughts on the "soft landing" narrative and why it's currently driving markets
- We explore geopolitical risks, including Middle East tensions and their surprising lack of impact on oil prices
- I preview my upcoming webinar where I'll break down these themes in more detail