Earlier today I spoke with Dale PInkert from TradeGateHub about the outlook for the global FX market. It was a wide-ranging talk but I outlined the emerging bullish case for GBP and EUR along with equities there.

We reviewed the one-sided sentiment in US dollar trades and risks around USD/JPY. We talked about seasonals, the commodity trade and why a turn in the mood in markets might not be far off. Today's ECB decision was reviewed and what to expect from the Fed.

I wasn't long ago I talked with Dale and predicted 145 in USD/JPY.