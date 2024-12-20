Yesterday I spoke with Dale Pinkert from Forex Analytix about the state of broader markets and a few of the things that have me worried. Here is a summary:

Stock Market Trends: Fiscal tightening, political dynamics, and investor sentiment. What will fiscal hawks influence in Congress?

Fed talk: What does Wednesday's FOMC decision really mean

Currency Analysis: Insights into USD strength driven by Fed decisions, with speculation on the Dollar Index reaching 120 levels. A focus on euro vulnerabilities, as well as the impact of tariffs and war.

Election Forecast in Canada: I talk about the high likelihood of a Conservative majority win in Canada's winter election and what it means for the loonie.

Automotive signs: Chinese dominance in the global automotive market and what it means

Housing :The US housing market is more fragile than I thought amid higher rates and limited new construction.