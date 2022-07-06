I spoke with BNNBloomberg yesterday about the turmoil in markets and the likelihood that we're seeing capitulation now.

Oil today fell as low as $95.10 but has bounced back to $98.71 after a bruising pair of days. In the video I talked about the support at $95 but also about the longer term outlook.

The path for most risk trades should follow the loonie. We're seeing a washout at the moment and that could be followed by a bounce but until there's some clarity on rates, inflation and global growth, it will be tough to mount a sustained bounce.