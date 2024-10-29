USDCAD monthly

With two trading days left in October, USD/CAD has a shot at breaking the monthly closing highs in 2016 and 2020. Much of that will depend on key US economic data on Wednesday and Thursday but even if the loonie hangs on, the outlook is worsening in part due to a new housing measure that Canadian opposition policymakers unveiled yesterday.

The key level on a monthly close is 1.4059, which was the March 2020 close but the more-important level is the two-year intraday high of 1.3977, which is withing striking distance in light of the 32 pip rise today.

Today I spoke about why the Canadian dollar is struggling and how it will be affected by the US election in an interview with BNNBloomberg:

Some of the points I touched on: