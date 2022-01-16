Via Bloomberg (may be gated) :
- prices could go up higher
- supplied are tight
Cited gas:
- What’s happening with gas “serves to remind us that people will abstain from buying expensive energy at some point,” he said on a webinar hosted by Dubai-based consultancy Gulf Intelligence. “The question is at what point that affects the oil market.”
Also, on China (this via Platts (may be gated) ):
- "It doesn't look like China is going to shrink its [oil] demand," Mike Muller told an online conference organized by Dubai-based Gulf Intelligence. "The fabric of society is still heavily oriented towards manufacturing and energy-consuming businesses,"
- "Yes there have been some very high profile cases of people moving around China transmitting omicron from one place to another....but we are nowhere near seeing a major demand hit,"