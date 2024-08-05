CBOE volatility index (VIX) weekly chart

The VIX has more than doubled in value today, rising to hit the 50.00 mark now. That's the highest level since the pandemic and this is the biggest daily jump since February 2018, when there was the whole fiasco involving the XIV and a broader market selloff amid a rout in the bond market at the time.

In any case, the heightened reading we're seeing above speaks to the fear and angst that is gripping markets right now. For a while there, it looked like we might've settled into a period of low volatility. The VIX had before this touch its lowest since before the pandemic as investors were feeling rather confident about broader market sentiment.

How quickly the tables have turned in just one week, eh?

Emotions are running high now and this is a testament to that. The rout in equities will stop when it stops. However, the renewed volatility means that it will at least take a while for the nerves to settle down again. As for market players, it means needing some time to regain their grit and vigour in the short-term.

That translates to a likelihood that we'll see a more bumpy road in equities moving forward. At least definitely not the one-way traffic in the first seven months this year.