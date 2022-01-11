VW’s chief financial officer speaking with the Wall Street Journal (may be gated)

  • higher prices weren’t yet translating into higher wages at the company
  • expected the rate of inflation would ease later this year
  • “We don’t see significant pressure on wages”
  • “Currently, the high inflation we see will be temporary."

Not so sanguine on the semiconductor chip shortage:

  • "The ability to grow in 2022 will be based on the ability to get more chips"
  • said there was a structural undersupply of chips that is likely to last throughout the year