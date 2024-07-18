Ursula von der Leyen reacts after the vote

Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected as the President of the European Commission for a new five-year term but it wasn't easy. Her re-election was supported by 401 deputies, with 284 voting against and 15 abstaining. It was a secret ballot with no one standing against her.

In June, Italy's Meloni abstained on the vote but today Fratelli d’Italia signals they voted against her.

The narrow win came from a coalition of the centre-right, the socialists and liberals. She pledged to stick to climate targets and launch common defense projects, including common air defense. In a nod to the centre-right she also pledged less bureaucracy.

von der Leyen is a mother of seven and was a medical doctor before going into politics.