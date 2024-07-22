VP Harris making her first remarks

Biden is feeling better

Legacy of Biden accomplishment is unmatched in modern history

Meanwhile, billionaire Michael Bloomberg is putting support behind the Dems and says: Democrats now have a chance for fresh start, have four weeks to take pulse of the voters before the convention starts.

Initial thoughts that WV Sen. Manchin would make a run toward the White House, has died down. Today he said:

“I am not running for office,” Manchin told “CBS Mornings” Gayle King.

Earlier on CNN “This Morning,” he told host Kasie Hunt “people are pushing in that direction” when asked if he was seeking the nomination.

Manchin does feel that Harris is too far left but is not looking to run for the Democratic nominee. That may be the biggest hurdle that Harris will face. She is known as soft on immigration and the border. That does not sit well with voters.

Harris X'ed earlier saying;

Michigan Governor Whitmer has endorsed Harris for Pres, saying she will serve as co-chair of Harris campaign.

Whitmer was elected to serve as Michigan's 49th Governor in 2018 and then won re-election in 2022, defeating Republican Tudor Dixon by nearly 11 points.

Whitmer is a potential Vice President running mate. Michigan is a key battleground state, along with Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, in the Rust Belt which will make or break the Presidential election. Other key states for 2024 include NC, Georgia, and Arizona.