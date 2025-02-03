The Wall Street Journal (gated) report on:
The mish mash of ideas China has to negotiate with Trump, the Journal cites (according to unnamed sources), include:
- Going back to a previous trade deal from 2020
- Phase One deal required China to increase purchases of American goods and services by $200 billion over a two-year period. Analyst estimates say China bought only 58% of the U.S. goods it had committed to purchase.
- Offer to make more investment in the US
- Not to devalue the yuan to find competitive advantage
This is all a bit vague, but it's a start maybe.