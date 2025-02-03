The Wall Street Journal (gated) report on:

The mish mash of ideas China has to negotiate with Trump, the Journal cites (according to unnamed sources), include:

Going back to a previous trade deal from 2020 Phase One deal required China to increase purchases of American goods and services by $200 billion over a two-year period. Analyst estimates say China bought only 58% of the U.S. goods it had committed to purchase.

Offer to make more investment in the US

Not to devalue the yuan to find competitive advantage

This is all a bit vague, but it's a start maybe.