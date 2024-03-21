The Wall Street Journal (gated) reported overnight that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to meet a group of U.S. business leaders next week:
- meeting is set for Wednesday, March 27
Adds the Journal:
- U.S. executives are heading to the Chinese capital this weekend for the China Development Forum, an annual gathering where global business leaders rub shoulders with Chinese policymakers. The two-day meeting is slated to start on Sunday. The topics set to be discussed include China’s economic growth, artificial intelligence and climate change, according to a draft agenda seen by The Wall Street Journal.