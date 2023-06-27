The Wall Street Journal with the report (gated)
- U.S. Considers New Curbs on AI Chip Exports to China
- Restrictions come amid concerns that China could use AI chips from Nvidia and others for weapon-development and hacking
AI is the darling of the stock market, this won't be good news for the sector's stocks as it hits.
- The Biden administration is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, as concerns rise over the power of the technology in the hands of U.S. rivals, according to people familiar with the situation. The Commerce Department could move as soon as early next month to stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip-makers to customers in China and other countries of concern without first obtaining a license, the people said.