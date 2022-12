Via Dow Jones/Market Watch, something to bear in mind when viewing the forecasts for the coming year.

Wall Street equity analysts were on pace to overestimate the performance of the S&P 500 index in 2022 by nearly 40% as of Tuesday

Still want 2023 forecasts?

A recent survey of top Wall Street forecasters by MarketWatch put the average S&P 500 estimate at 4,031 for the end of 2023