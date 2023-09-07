The WSJ reports that Walmart has tweaked its pay structure so some new hires get less.

Under the new structure most new hires will make the lowest possible hourly wage for that store. In the past, some new hires, such as those who collect items for online orders, would have made slightly more than other new hires such as cashiers.

It's a small change but a sign that wage pressures a dwindling, at least at the margins. Walmart spins it as a way to make it easier for employees to transfer between departments.