Walmart spokesperson is warning that significant increasing tires could lead to increase prices for consumers (note not the company).
Earlier today Walmart reported earnings:
Adj. EPS 0.58 (exp. 0.53)
Revenue 169.50bn (exp. 167.68bn)
Total US comparable sales ex-gas +5.5% (exp. +3.8%)
FY adj. EPS view 2.42-2.47 (prev. 2.35-2.43, exp. 2.45)
Walmart-only US stores comparable sales ex-gas +5.35% (exp. +3.73%)
Sam's Club US comparable sales ex-gas +7% (exp. +4.22%)
Walmart (WMT) Q3 2024 (USD):
Shares of Walmart are up $1.85 or 2.2% in premarket trading in what is a down market in premarket trading.