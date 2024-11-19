Walmart spokesperson is warning that significant increasing tires could lead to increase prices for consumers (note not the company).

Earlier today Walmart reported earnings:

    Walmart (WMT) Q3 2024 (USD):

    • Adj. EPS 0.58 (exp. 0.53)

    • Revenue 169.50bn (exp. 167.68bn)

    • Total US comparable sales ex-gas +5.5% (exp. +3.8%)

    • FY adj. EPS view 2.42-2.47 (prev. 2.35-2.43, exp. 2.45)

    • Walmart-only US stores comparable sales ex-gas +5.35% (exp. +3.73%)

    • Sam's Club US comparable sales ex-gas +7% (exp. +4.22%)

    Shares of Walmart are up $1.85 or 2.2% in premarket trading in what is a down market in premarket trading.