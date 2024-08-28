- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan, emphasized the importance of treating each other as equals for the smooth development of China-US interactions - Chinese state media.
- Wang Yi advised the U.S. not to judge China based on the path it has traveled nor to view China through the lens of a hegemonic strong country - state media.
- Wang Yi called for the U.S. to cease suppressing China in areas such as trade, commerce, science, and technology, and to stop jeopardizing China's legitimate interests - state media.
- He criticized protectionism under the guise of 'overcapacity', stating it would jeopardize global green development and impact world economic growth - state media.
- Wang Yi urged the U.S. to adhere to its commitment not to support 'Taiwan independence', to stop arming Taiwan, and to support the peaceful 'reunification' of China - state media.
- He asserted that Taiwan 'belongs to' China and that 'Taiwan independence' poses the greatest risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait - state media.
- Wang Yi warned the U.S. against undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity under any pretext, and not to support or condone what he termed the Philippines' 'infringing acts'.
- He criticized the U.S. for not taking responsibility regarding the Ukraine crisis and for imposing 'illegal' unilateral sanctions indiscriminately.
- Both sides agreed to hold video calls between the two militaries' theater leaders at an appropriate time - state media.
- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan: Two sides discussed a new round of interaction between the two heads of state in the near future - state media.