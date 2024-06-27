The big 7 finished mostly higher across the board (apart from Nvidia which was down 1.9%) with Amazon finishing up over 2% on the day with Meta in second place at 1.2%.

Big 7 performance

However, the chart of intraday performance tells us everything we need to know. Messy and rangebound price action across the board.

Not too surprising given the type of week we are in right now with quarter-end flows and politics in the mix. Apart from that it's been a pretty boring week on the US side in terms of data, with attention shifting towards next week's fresh batch of big data coming up.