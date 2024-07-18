For what it is worth, the Washington Post is putting that former Pres. Obama tell allies that Biden needs to seriously consider his viability.

The article adds that Biden's path to victory has significantly shrunk.

The sentiment is not unusual of late. Biden has even opened the door, saying in a new BET interview that he would consider dropping out of the 2024 presidential race if a doctor diagnosed him with a "medical condition.".

Yesterday Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) became the most high-profile elected Democrat to call for Biden's withdrawal from the race. Schiff is close to former Speaker of the House Pelosi (who still supports the President).

Also, a new poll out Wednesday, showed that nearly 2/3 of Democratic voters want Biden to drop out of the race.

The Republican Convention is ongoing but winding down. The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19 to August 22. That is still a ways away.

Will Biden step down?

Do you think he should step down?

Yes and yes is my vote/guess...