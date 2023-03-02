EURUSD daily

Societe Generale Research sees a limited scope for EUR/USD downside in the near-term, and highlights the importance of the 137.50 level in USD/JPY.

"We think EUR/USD is finding a base here, partly because the US rates market has priced a lot in now, and partly because the European rates market has more to price in,"SocGen notes.

"The USD/JPY 200-day average is at 137.70 and if that were to break, it would trigger a spike down for the yen, at least temporarily," SocGen adds.

