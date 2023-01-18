Suddenly bad news led to a bad reaction. The Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ indices all declined in trading today. The economic news today showed retail sales, PPI, capacity utilization/industrial production all come in weaker. Yes, inflation was lower but the weaker data has traders concerned more about a hard(er) landing.

A look at the final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average -613.9 points or -1.81% at 33296.95

S&P -62.13 pointer -1.56% at 3928.85

NASDAQ index -138.09 or -1.24% at 10957.02

Russell 2000 -29.92 or -1.59% at 1854.36

All the 30 Dow stocks fell led by:

Honeywell -3.77%

IBM -3.33%

3M -3.06%

J.P. Morgan -3.02%

Coca-Cola -3.02%

The best of the worst was:

Goldman Sachs -0.26%

Apple -0.54%

Travelers -0.75%

All 11 sectors of the S&P index fell. The worst performer were: