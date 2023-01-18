Suddenly bad news led to a bad reaction. The Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ indices all declined in trading today. The economic news today showed retail sales, PPI, capacity utilization/industrial production all come in weaker. Yes, inflation was lower but the weaker data has traders concerned more about a hard(er) landing.

A look at the final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average -613.9 points or -1.81% at 33296.95
  • S&P -62.13 pointer -1.56% at 3928.85
  • NASDAQ index -138.09 or -1.24% at 10957.02
  • Russell 2000 -29.92 or -1.59% at 1854.36

All the 30 Dow stocks fell led by:

  • Honeywell -3.77%
  • IBM -3.33%
  • 3M -3.06%
  • J.P. Morgan -3.02%
  • Coca-Cola -3.02%

The best of the worst was:

  • Goldman Sachs -0.26%
  • Apple -0.54%
  • Travelers -0.75%

All 11 sectors of the S&P index fell. The worst performer were:

  • Consumer Staples -2.65%
  • Utilities -2.41%
  • Industrials -1.84%
  • Financials -1.84%
  • Energy -1.77%