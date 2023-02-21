The wonks say that central bank minutes add 'transparency' to debates about monetary policy and are pushing more central banks to release them. I'd argue they add noise and confusion.

In any case, tomorrow's US highlight will be the release of the January 31-February 1 FOMC meeting minutes at 2 pm ET.

There isn't much else for market participants to contemplate. The lone data point is MBA mortgage applications and the only Fedspeak is at 4:30 pm ET from NY Fed President John Williams in a fireside chat. The auction schedule includes 5-years.

Before all that, the highlight of Asia-Pacific trade is the RBNZ decision at 8 pm ET.