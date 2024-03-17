News reports of further attacks on Russian oil facilities over the weekend:

Ukraine allegedly attacked another oil refinery overnight, Russian authorities said on Sunday, in the latest of a series of assaults on Moscow's oil facilities. "Several" Ukrainian drones targeted the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region at around 3 a.m. local time (8 p.m. Saturday ET), local authorities reported on Sunday. A fire broke out at the facility as one of the drones fell from the sky, said local officials.

There have been more than a dozen attacks on Russian oil refineries so far.

-

Oil update, futures are open: with a small gap lower: