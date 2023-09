Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke over the weekend on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit,

"I would like to see the Australia EU Free Trade Agreement settled as soon as possible"

"It's quite clear with the timetables that are there, that the prospects of that being done are much greater this year than next year, because it does run into elections."

The talks on an FTA between Oz and EU began in 2018.