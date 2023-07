Data released on Saturday from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for new home prices in the country for June:

0% change m/m, the weakest so far for 2023

prior +0.1% in May

Also 0% y/y

prior +0.1% y/y in May also

There have been more support measures for the property sector in China over past weeks but they have been piecemeal. Traders want to see more substantial support/stimulus measures from China but are not getting them.