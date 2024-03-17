China's finance minister Lan Fo'an wrote in an article published over the weekend, emphasizing the importance of a proactive fiscal policy in consolidating and enhancing the country's economic recovery.
- outlined the ministry's commitment to implementing the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the specific arrangements of the Government Work Report
- underscored the need for the continued implementation of a proactive fiscal policy
- stressed increasing the intensity of fiscal expenditure
- MOF will use a combination of policy tools, such as deficits, special local bonds, and ultra-long-term special government bonds
The article was published by the party magazine Qiushi on Saturday.