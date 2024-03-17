China's finance minister Lan Fo'an wrote in an article published over the weekend, emphasizing the importance of a proactive fiscal policy in consolidating and enhancing the country's economic recovery.

outlined the ministry's commitment to implementing the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the specific arrangements of the Government Work Report

underscored the need for the continued implementation of a proactive fiscal policy

stressed increasing the intensity of fiscal expenditure

MOF will use a combination of policy tools, such as deficits, special local bonds, and ultra-long-term special government bonds

The article was published by the party magazine Qiushi on Saturday.