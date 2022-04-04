On Saturday China proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings

What this means, in effect, is removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight. This has long been a point of dispute with US authorities. The delisting of circa 270 companies from US exchanges was threatened from 2024. While the moves do not finally resolve the issue, its a step closer and should be a positive from China equities.

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) says the changes will facilitate "cross-border regulatory cooperation, including joint inspections, which will help safeguard interest of global investors". Saturday's proposal removes the requirement for on-site inspection of overseas-listed Chinese companies be conducted mainly by Chinese regulators.

U.S. regulators want complete access to such firms' audit working papers, the move opens the door to this.