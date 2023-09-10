On Sunday China's financial regulator reduced the risk weighting it attaches to insurance companies' holdings of blue-chip shares and tech stocks.

The effect of the change should be to encourage them to invest more in China's stock market, a lower risk weighting frees up more capital for insurers to invest.

The National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR) moves:

the risk weighting for CSI300 Index constituents would be reduced to 0.3 from 0.35

for stocks listed on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market would be cut to 0.4, from 0.45

Also over the weekend from China: