The Ministry of Commerce unveiled its primary objectives for 2025 on Sunday, focusing on expanding access to China's market, strengthening global collaboration in supply chain development, and maintaining stability in foreign trade and capital flows.

In a statement released after a two-day annual meeting, the ministry committed to enhancing domestic consumption, aligning more closely with international trade standards and practices, fostering deeper economic and trade ties at bilateral, multilateral, and regional levels, addressing critical risks, and upholding national security.

***

That all sounds good. China’s economy faces mounting pressures from

a moribund real estate market,

surging debt,

constrained local government finances,

waning productivity,

a rapidly aging population

all contributing to subdued domestic consumption, MofCom has its work cut out for it.