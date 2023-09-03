General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, AKA Chinese President Xi, spoke over the weekend via video at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.
He didn't speak in specifics, just that vague sort of promises we are accustomed to:
- China would widen market access in the service industry and promote cross-border services trade
- China would focus on expanding the domestic market, increasing imports of high-quality services and reforming the country's basic data system
- China will promote the integrated development of high-end manufacturing and modern service industries