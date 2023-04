The value of new home sales by the 100 biggest real estate developers climbed 31.6% y/y in April

prior was +29.2% in March

The data comes via China Real Estate Information Corp. and was reported by Bloomberg (gated).

While the manufacturing PMI published over the weekend was poor:

This real estate data indicates that government initiatives to boost the real estate sector, a key sector of China's economy, are having a positive impact.