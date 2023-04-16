New home prices in March + 0.5% m/m

February was +0.3%

third consecutive monthly rise

For the y/y, -0.8%

prior -1.2%

11th month of y/y falls

China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) surveyed 70 cities:

64 cities registered higher new home prices in monthly terms, the most since May 2019

was 55 in February

-

The data adds to the case for recovery, perhaps tentative at this stage, in the property sector.

Coming up from China today is this month's Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rollover/injection/rate setting: