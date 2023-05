The Financial Times (gated) has the report, saying that the G7 and European Union will ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies. Other media outlets are relaying the FT's information.

The G7 meet on Japan this coming Friday. If the plan to ban is approved it means that the resumption of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow cut off supplies last year, will not be permitted.

Financial Times cites unnamed sources.