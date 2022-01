Tengiz is Kazakhstan’s largest oilfield. Production was trimmed due to diruptions from protest actions in the country.

Latest from Chevron, the largest foreign oil producer in Kazakhstan with a 50% stake in the Tengizchevroil joint venture

“TCO is safely and gradually increasing production to reach normal rates”

---

Kazakhstan had an output around 1.6 m barrels per day in recent months. TCO produces around 700,000 bpd.