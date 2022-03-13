The Pentagon's press secretary John Kirby was speaking to US media on Sunday:

said Russian forces are "broadening their target sets" after rockets hit a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border overnight.

"Look, this is the third now military facility or airfield that the Russians had struck in western Ukraine in just the last couple of days,"

"So, clearly, at least from an airstrike perspective, they're broadening their target sets."

