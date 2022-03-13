The Pentagon's press secretary John Kirby was speaking to US media on Sunday:
- said Russian forces are "broadening their target sets" after rockets hit a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border overnight.
- "Look, this is the third now military facility or airfield that the Russians had struck in western Ukraine in just the last couple of days,"
- "So, clearly, at least from an airstrike perspective, they're broadening their target sets."
