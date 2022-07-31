Plenty of war-mongering news over the weekend:
- China threats intensify. Will they really assassinate Nancy Pelosi?
- NATO says it is prepared to intervene in Kosovo tensions
This also from Russia over the weekend. Putin said on Sunday that the Russian navy would receive hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles within the next few months. Putin was cagey on deployment locations, saying the area of their deployment would depend on Russian interests.
Hypersonic weapons can travel at multiple times the speed of sound.