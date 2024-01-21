Info comes via newswires:
Russian energy company Novatek suspended some operations at a Baltic Sea fuel export terminal, the Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 km (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg
- ships oil and gas products to international markets
- fire said to be caused by Ukrainian drone attack
- not clear how long the disruption would last, how many tankers would have to idle outside the port, and what the knock-on effect would be
Reuters add:
- Reuters could not confirm that the fire resulted from a Ukrainian drone attack. If it did, such an attack would demonstrate Kyiv's ability to conduct strikes deeper into Russia