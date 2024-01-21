Info comes via newswires:

Russian energy company Novatek suspended some operations at a Baltic Sea fuel export terminal, the Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 km (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg

ships oil and gas products to international markets

fire said to be caused by Ukrainian drone attack

not clear how long the disruption would last, how many tankers would have to idle outside the port, and what the knock-on effect would be

Reuters add: