Info comes via newswires:

Russian energy company Novatek suspended some operations at a Baltic Sea fuel export terminal, the Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 km (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg

  • ships oil and gas products to international markets
  • fire said to be caused by Ukrainian drone attack
  • not clear how long the disruption would last, how many tankers would have to idle outside the port, and what the knock-on effect would be

Reuters add:

  • Reuters could not confirm that the fire resulted from a Ukrainian drone attack. If it did, such an attack would demonstrate Kyiv's ability to conduct strikes deeper into Russia
Ust-Luga complex 22 January 2024