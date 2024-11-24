Bessent and ex-Fed Warsh were two front runners, Bessent has been given the nod.

Bessent background, in brief:

was the CIO of Soros Fund Management

founder of Key Square Capital Management, a hedge fund

came out for the MAGA movement after working for Soros

donated to Trump’s presidential campaign, has donated to Democrats also

advised Trump on economic policy

As for his policies, he is said to be a supporter of tariffs, though not at the levels and speed wanted by Trump. He may have to adapt to Trump's views now he is a pick.