Bessent and ex-Fed Warsh were two front runners, Bessent has been given the nod.
Bessent background, in brief:
- was the CIO of Soros Fund Management
- founder of Key Square Capital Management, a hedge fund
- came out for the MAGA movement after working for Soros
- donated to Trump’s presidential campaign, has donated to Democrats also
- advised Trump on economic policy
As for his policies, he is said to be a supporter of tariffs, though not at the levels and speed wanted by Trump. He may have to adapt to Trump's views now he is a pick.