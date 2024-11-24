Bessent and ex-Fed Warsh were two front runners, Bessent has been given the nod.

Bessent background, in brief:

  • was the CIO of Soros Fund Management
  • founder of Key Square Capital Management, a hedge fund
  • came out for the MAGA movement after working for Soros
  • donated to Trump’s presidential campaign, has donated to Democrats also
  • advised Trump on economic policy

As for his policies, he is said to be a supporter of tariffs, though not at the levels and speed wanted by Trump. He may have to adapt to Trump's views now he is a pick.

